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POWER PLAYERS
By Editorial Staff,12 days ago
Meet the women driving growth, inspiring teams, and making their mark across the gaming industry. Women continue to make their mark across the gaming industry,bringing fresh perspectives,bold ideas and a commitment to excellence to an ever-evolving business. Each year, our Women Leaders in Gaming feature celebrates a few of the outstanding women whose leadership, vision and determination are helping shape the future of gaming. From overseeing casino operations and major resort developments to guiding marketing strategies for some of the industry’s most recognized brands, these women are making an impact at every level.