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Michigan Football’s young edge rushers are a bright spot in a down season
By Vihaan Easwar,2 days ago
Three of Michigan Football’s young pass rushers have the coaching staff excited about the future of the position group:. To put it bluntly, there hasn’t been much to get excited about for the Michigan football team this season. What looked like a rebound from the past two years has somehow been a bounce back into the other net — that of team “get me the hell off this train.”
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