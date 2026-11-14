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Anderson County honors veterans with breakfast, 19th annual parade in Clinton
By Caroline Mueller,2 days ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County honored its veterans Saturday with a community breakfast and the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade in Clinton. The event brought together veterans, their families and community members to recognize those who served. Breakfast at Clinton Community Center. The morning began at the Clinton Community...
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