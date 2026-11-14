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Angela Returns: Marvel Sends the Angel of Death on a Demon Hunt
By Irionik Rotten,2 days ago
Marvel’s fiercest warrior is coming back with a new mission. Angela reunites with a creative team ready to unleash demons, swords, and supernatural chaos in February 2027. Angela is heading back into the spotlight. Marvel Comics has announced a brand-new ongoing Angela series, bringing the formidable warrior back for a supernatural adventure that will take her from the Ten Realms to the streets of New York City.