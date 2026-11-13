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How do fresh oysters get to the mountains? Inside the journey from the Carolina coast to Asheville
By Megan DeMatteo for Scheffer Group,9 days ago
The Scheffer Group reports on the journey of Carolina oysters to Asheville, highlighting the careful farming, handling, and logistics that ensure freshness and quality. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention readers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...