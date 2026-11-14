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Patriots fans’ confidence in team nears season low
By Brian Hines,2 days ago
The Patriots are coming off a blowout loss to Green Bay. Everything seemingly went right for the New England Patriots in 2025. In Mike Vrabel’s first season as head coach, Drake Maye emerged as an MVP candidate with a significant Year 2 leap, while nearly every major offseason addition, such as Milton Williams and Stefon Diggs, played a key role in the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX.