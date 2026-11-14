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Bomb Found At IL Ethanol Plant
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,2 days ago
Peoria, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The mayor of Peoria, Illinois says a bomb has been found at an ethanol plant. Mayor Rita Ali says city residents were evacuated within a one-mile radius after emergency workers discovered a bomb at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria. Peoria’s police chief said early Saturday that “bomb technicians rendered the package safe,” but that a search of the plant was continuing and the evacuation order was still in effect.