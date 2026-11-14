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After The Wane (PC) Review – Ballet Meets Branching Narrative
By Sean Davies,13 days ago
I genuinely thought my ‘game of the year’ list was pretty nailed down for 2026. Between James Bond, Leon Kennedy, and the various indie darlings that have released this year, I felt pretty confident that I had a solid list of the best games of the year. And then along comes Nova-box, a French 4-person studio that specialises in story-centric games, with their latest title ‘After The Wane’. Now, I’m having to re-evaluate everything because of a game I hadn’t even heard of three weeks ago.