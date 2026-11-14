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‘A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegria de Disneyland & Miguel’ Moves to Disney Theater on a Rainy Evening
By Mr. Daps,2 days ago
The first day of the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort was a rainy one. While this doesn’t cause issues with things like it’s a small world Holiday or World of Color – Season of Light, it did impact some other entertainment offerings throughout the resort. For A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegria de Disneyland & Miguel, it was moved from where it is normally presented on Buena Vista Street to the Disney Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. The result was a cozy offering of this show as the rain fell on a Friday night.