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Bay Area 3-Year-Old Marks a Year in Remission From Rare Blood Cancer
By Emily Johnson,2 days ago
A Bay Area 3-year-old is celebrating one year in remission from a rare blood cancer, an illness first found in infancy. CBS News reported the milestone in a story published Nov. 13. The child was treated through a clinical trial conducted at UC San Francisco, the same university that has published a separate, much more detailed record on one very rare childhood leukemia.
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