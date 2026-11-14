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Family offices see more upside in smaller startup bets
By Hayley Cuccinello@in/hayleycuccinello/@HCuccinello,13 days ago
The venture capital industry has quickly become dominated by nine-figure — and even billion-dollar — rounds for high-flying artificial intelligence startups. Some family offices are bucking the trend by making smaller startup bets in hopes of larger investment multiples. Family office heads told CNBC why bigger isn't always...