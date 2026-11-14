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Lionel Messi’s retirement leaves its mark on Argentina: low ticket sales force closed sections vs Uruguay
By Gianni Taina,2 days ago
Argentina’s first match since Lionel Messi’s retirement came with an unusual image off the pitch. For the friendly against Uruguay on Friday, La Bombonera, Boca Juniors’ stadium in Buenos Aires, did not have the atmosphere that is usually seen at national team games, in a night that ended with a 2-1 loss for the home side.