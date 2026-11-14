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Generation Conservation Summit 2026: Complete List of Winners
By News Staff,2 days ago
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s 2nd annual Arkansas Generation Conservation Summit 2026 attracted more than 2,000 students from across Arkansas, with winners from North Central Arkansas and surrounding communities bringing home major awards in wildlife conservation, science, technology, forestry, fishing and outdoor education. The 2-day event was held...
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