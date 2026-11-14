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WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD TO ACT ON LATE ALLOCATION PAYMENTS, AG ADVISORY BOARD APPOINTMENTS
By Josh Blaschke,2 days ago
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors will hold its next meeting on Wednesday. Only two regular session action items will be considered. One is to forgive penalty and interest of allocation payments not made by the statutory deadline. This budget year is the first one in which the...