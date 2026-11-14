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LADY PANTHER BASKETBALL BEATS STAFFORD 56-26 IN HOME OPENER
By Doug Brown,2 days ago
The Burton Lady Panther Basketball Team came out victorious in their first game on their new home court on Friday. They defeated the Stafford Lady Spartans 56-26. Burton jumped out to an early 11-4 lead in the first quarter. Both teams put up eight points each in the second quarter, which meant the Lady Panthers went into the locker room at halftime with a 19-12 lead.