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UFC 334 start time, full fight card details | Gane vs. Hokit
By Adam Guillen,13 days ago
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in New York City later TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026), staging UFC 334 from inside Madison Square Garden live on Paramount+. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title fight as division champion, Ciryl Gane, defends his belt against surging star, Josh Hokit. In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison will defend her women’s Bantamweight crown against former division queenpin and 135-pound G.O.A.T., Amanda Nunes.