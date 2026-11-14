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NFL officiating department is implementing the covid contingency plan due to flight cancelations
By Ben Austro,13 days ago
In an exasperating travel situation caused by the aviation ground stop on Friday, the NFL officiating department is scrambling to ensure each game is staffed. The contingency plan being implemented was already drafted in 2020 to handle travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the 2020 protocols, officials were assigned...