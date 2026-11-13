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Albuquerque Chorus Tackles Rare Berlioz Epic About a Family Fleeing for Safety
By Keisha Beckett,10 days ago
The New Mexico Symphonic Chorus opens its 2026-27 season this Sunday with Hector Berlioz's L'Enfance du Christ, a 90-minute oratorio that traces the Holy Family's flight into Egypt across three parts. The performance, set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center's Journal Theater in Albuquerque, pairs the chorus with the Opera Southwest Orchestra under conductor Zoe Zeniodi.
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