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Former Lodge building in downtown Ocala to reopen as new restaurant by December
10 days ago
OCALA, FL (352Today.com) – Remember when, out of nowhere, The Lodge was forced to close because the building was declared unsafe? We do, too. Well, local developer Bryan Caracciolo, General Contractor and President of BWC Construction, shared the news that the historic building at 36 S. Magnolia Avenue is currently under renovation and will return as a restaurant by December. Caracciolo said his company is completing the remodel work over the next couple of weeks. He described the incoming concept as “completely different than what was occupying the space prior,” intending to elevate the downtown experience. The name and full concept details are expected to be announced within the next week.