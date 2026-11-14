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Fiery Two-Car Crash Shuts Eastbound LIE in Brentwood, Leaves One Man Critical
By Holden Draper,2 days ago
South Shore University Hospital — Hospital Treating Crash Victims. A man was left critically injured early Wednesday after a fiery two-car crash overturned a vehicle and shut down the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, according to Suffolk County Police. The other driver, also an adult man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while detectives now work to piece together what caused the wreck.
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