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Enter for a Chance to Win a Bundle of Books by Blackstone Publishing; BEHIND THE GLASS by Marc J Gregson, NETHER VORTEX by Kevin J. Anderson, and THE BLACK HOLE WHISKY GANG by Christian Klaver!
2 days ago
This giveaway is sponsored by Blackstone Publishing. Three otherworldly sci-fi adventures. Three unforgettable worlds. Enter for a chance to win all three!. In Behind the Glass, New York Times bestselling author Marc J Gregson delivers a dystopian thriller about a former child soldier seeking revenge against the corporations that stole his life.