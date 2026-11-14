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I played the Switch 2 Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on PC without an emulator, and it runs shockingly well
By Patrick O'Rourke,2 days ago
Watching the race to get The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time running on PC as smoothly as possible, whether through more traditional emulation or a static recompilation, has been fascinating. The game launched a little over a week ago, but it's already very playable on high-end gaming PCs through bleeding-edge Switch 2 emulators like Lichii and Fritzi, which are forks of Eglantine, another emulator focused on Nintendo's handheld.