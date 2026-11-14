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10 near-perfect Nintendo Switch games nobody played
By Jason Venter,2 days ago
When a system has a library as diverse as the Nintendo Switch, some great games are bound to go unrecognized. There are thousands of physical titles available, and thousands more that never got more than a simple digital release. Not every game is for everyone, though. Many players choose to ignore the digital marketplace altogether because it has become so cluttered. We sometimes overlook even physical releases, now that there are so many of them. That means there are plenty of hidden gems to discover, especially when it comes to the stuff you won’t find on any other console. With that in mind, here are 10 near-perfect Switch games nobody played.