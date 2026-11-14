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8 iconic video game villains who were actually right
By Rebecca Corgan,2 days ago
Grab your gavel: Court is in session for eight of gaming’s most misunderstood villains. Their charges? One occupied planet, one erased painting, one underwater utopia gone to rot, and a truly staggering body count. But, all that aside, what if these bad guys were actually making a somewhat decent point? Read between the lines of their melodramatic monologues, and perhaps you’ll realize that, say, a centuries-long guilt trip over one catastrophic mistake was in fact understandable rationale for wanting to tear the world down and start over. Or not: You get to decide. Just read each villain’s case file below before reaching a verdict — you might not love where the evidence actually points.