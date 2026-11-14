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Chancellor candidates discuss goals for UW-Madison at forums amid campus pushback regarding search and selection process
2 days ago
The three finalists for chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Rashid Bashir, John Coleman and Radenka Marić, shared how they might lead the university in separate hour-long open-forums in Memorial Union’s Tripp Commons on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Former Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin left the school to become the...