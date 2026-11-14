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Steve Kornacki zooms in on my house: live reporting
13 days ago
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The legendary Kornacki Cam stuck again Tuesday, calling counties around the nation into early Wednesday morning, working tirelessly to update America on the midterm elections. NBC’s favorite data analyst was given free reign of the Big Board, and practiced time-honored, thorough, journalistic reporting.