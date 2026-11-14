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Hudsonville, Marshall County: From a Stage Road Town to a Forgotten Mississippi Settlement
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Hudsonville, Marshall County: From a Stage Road Town to a Forgotten Mississippi Settlement. In the northern reaches of Marshall County, Mississippi, a small community once stood along the stage road connecting La Grange, Tennessee, with Holly Springs. During the 1830s, travelers passing through Hudsonville would have encountered a growing settlement of stores, houses, and families establishing themselves in a region undergoing extraordinary change. Within only a few years, the settlement had become an incorporated town, an election precinct, and a gathering place for local militia companies. Yet despite its promising beginning, the original Hudsonville would eventually disappear as the railroad drew commerce and residents toward a different location.
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