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Red Banks, Marshall County: Railroads, Historic Churches, Cotton, and the Norfleet School
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Red Banks, Marshall County: Railroads, Historic Churches, Cotton, and the Norfleet School. In the rolling hills of northern Mississippi, a few miles northwest of Holly Springs, lies the small community of Red Banks. Although its population has never approached that of the larger towns surrounding it, Red Banks has a history that reaches into the early settlement of Marshall County, the displacement of the Chickasaw Nation, the growth of plantation agriculture, and the development of churches, schools, and railroads that helped shape life in the region. For generations, the community served as a gathering place for farming families whose lives were closely connected to the land and to the institutions they established.