undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Victoria, Marshall County: Railroads, Cotton, Schools, and the 1925 Sunnyland Train Disaster
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Victoria, Marshall County: Railroads, Cotton, Schools, and the 1925 Sunnyland Train Disaster. Between Byhalia and Red Banks in northwestern Marshall County, Mississippi, lies Victoria, a community whose history reflects the changing fortunes of rural towns across the American South. Though never a large settlement, Victoria developed around the railroad, nearby cotton farms, and the families who made their homes along one of northern Mississippi’s important transportation corridors.