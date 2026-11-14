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A Oaxaca Surprise
By Joanna Yates,13 days ago
It’s never dull in Oaxaca. I left home this morning to find a small piece of local pottery for a soap dish. I also wanted to try a restaurant for lunch that looked interesting on Google Maps. I found the dish I wanted exactly where I thought I would then headed for the restaurant, right on the way home. Well, there was a wait for a table in the cool inside part and it was mucho calor on the terrace. Also no luck at my favorite bakery that has a patio cafe. Oh, well, thought I, I’m almost home and there’s food in the fridge.