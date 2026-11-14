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Ennis & Kelly Face-Off At Press Conference Launch For Unification Fight
By FIGHT SPORTS,13 days ago
Jaron Ennis (36-0, 32 KOs, 1 NC) came face to face with Josh Kelly (19-1-1, 9 KOs) for the first time in Los Angeles at the press conference, as they announced their fight. The two meet in an IBF, WBA and WBO junior middleweight unification on February 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Ennis, 29, is a two-division unified champion and a former Ring, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. Ennis added the WBA and WBO belts at 154 pounds by stopping Xander Zayas in round seven at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in June.