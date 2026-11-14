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Gillibrand Says She's Backing Schumer to Continue Leading Senate Democrats
2 days ago
There is uncertainty on who will lead the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate when the 120th Congress convenes in January. Earlier this week, Maryland's Chris Van Hollen announced that he will challenge current Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York for that leadership post. New York's junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, stated during a video conference call with reporters this week that she will be supporting Schumer, touting his work in keeping Senate Democrats together over the past two years...
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