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Naomi Girma’s USWNT status remains in doubt for CONCACAF W Championship
By Larry Henry Jr,2 days ago
Naomi Girma is continuing her fight back into the mix at WSL giants Chelsea, but might be too far out from U.S. Women’s National Team involvement later this month. Girma is continuing to train individually after suffering a muscle injury back in October, Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor confirmed Friday. The USWNT defender missed the international break last month, which featured a two-match series against No. 1-ranked Spain.