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Lions Starting CB Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline Talk
By Parker Hurley,2 days ago
The Detroit Lions were in pursuit of a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline but did not make a move. Roger McCreary, who was the name most likely to be replaced if the team added a cornerback, noted that he heard the noise from fans and media calling for him to be replaced. However, McCreary feels as though the recent rise of the secondary was enough to shut down that talk.