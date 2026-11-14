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Nampa Swaps Downtown Acres for a Shot at 134 Apartments and New Retail
By Donna Kucera,2 days ago
Lloyd Square Park — Nearby Downtown Park With Historical Context. Nampa City Council signed off on a land swap with the Nampa Development Corporation last month that trades nearly two acres of downtown property for roughly 1.5 acres elsewhere in the city, setting the stage for a redevelopment project near Lloyd Square that could include apartments, retail, offices and new public gathering space.
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