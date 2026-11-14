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Netflix Confirms New One Piece Anime Season Will Stream November 15
By Andrew Osmond,2 days ago
Netflix has confirmed a new season of the One Piece anime for November 15, according to an anime news roundup published November 14. The announcement is listed among the latest headlines on the anime news section of CBR. The listing gives the date but does not describe the season's episode count, story arc or release format, so those points remain unconfirmed.