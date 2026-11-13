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State Opens Full Investigation Into Death of Sean Daniel After Yonkers Police Encounter
By Peter Cohn,11 days ago
The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Sean Daniel, who died April 7, 2026, following an encounter with members of the Yonkers Police Department, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday. OSI had previously been conducting a preliminary assessment of the matter and opened an investigation after receiving new information.