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US air travel schedule should recover from ground stop by the end of Sunday, FAA says
2 days ago
During a press conference on Saturday, White House officials gave an update after a rare Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop on Friday. In a moment that perhaps only further underscored the Transportation Department’s struggling systems, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's news conference Saturday morning began with audio troubles that forced last-minute microphone swaps.