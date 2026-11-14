undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘The Rings Of Power’ Season 3 Episode 4 Ending Explained
By Pramit Chatterjee,13 days ago
[Spoiler Alert] The ending of The Rings of Power Season 3 episode 4 was about Theo taking the final steps to becoming Sauron’s Ringwraith by killing the person who cared about him the most, Arondir. How did things come to that? Marnûkh had claimed that, after the Battle of Eregion, he had smuggled Maitalle, the last Elven-smith who had worked with Celebrimbor, to Mount Gundabad. To prevent Sauron from getting his hands on her and using her knowledge to make the One Ring, Marnûkh, Arondir, and Galadriel trekked to Gundabad to extract her from there. Arondir and Galadriel presented themselves as Marnûkh’s prisoners to gain entry into the prison. Galadriel was taken away to the dungeon, where she’d stay until Sauron arrived, and Arondir was dragged away to “the rack,” so that he could be tortured into spilling the beans about Rivendell’s defenses. On the way to the torture cell, Arondir and Marnûkh killed the Orc guards and then made their way to the cell where Maitalle was being held. Unfortunately, Maitalle had died a few weeks before their arrival; hence, it seemed like the trip to Gundabad was for nothing. However, that was when it was revealed that Maitalle’s neighbor was Celeborn, Galadriel’s love interest. Since Celeborn had been imprisoned in Gundabad several times, and he had escaped from the prison several times as well, he convinced Arondir and Marnûkh to let him guide them out of the place. During their escape, Celeborn was reunited with Galadriel, but they couldn’t spend a lot of time basking in that moment because the Orcs were right on their tails, and so were Sauron and three of his Nazgnagôls.