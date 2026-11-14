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Securing AI Agents Necessitates Autonomous Governance: What CISOs Are Saying
By Sagi Rodin, Co-founderCEO, Agen.co by Frontegg,13 days ago
CISOs’ biggest question as we head into 2027 is how to better secure AI agents. That point was driven home in a recent survey of 100 CISOs published by Andreessen Horowitz. It found that internal AI agent security has seen the largest percentage point increase (28%) year-over-year in becoming a top five priority for CISOs. The reason is simple: enterprises need to secure the AI their employees and customers are increasingly using.