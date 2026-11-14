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‘Yaga’ Episode 5 Recap & Ending Explained: What Does The Final Scene Suggest?
By Srijoni Rudra,13 days ago
In the previous episode of Yaga, someone uploaded a video online taken right after Logan Casey’s murder. The person recording the video is seen wearing a strange mask; presumably they are the killer, and they simply want to tease the cops, who are still far from catching them. Laney, the old lady who speaks in riddles, almost had a heart attack after Rapp started to repeatedly question her in episode 4, and Officer Eckert obviously isn’t happy with Rapp’s conduct. But Rapp is convinced that Laney has something to do with Logan’s murder and Henry’s mysterious disappearance. He has gone through her diary and has seen a similar sketch of the mask. There’s also Henry’s sketch that he’d noticed previously. He believes that Laney perhaps considers herself the Baba Yaga of the small town, but at present, he isn’t allowed to interrogate her. Meanwhile, Eckert learns that the video was uploaded from Sandeson’s and asks Carson to accompany him. Rapp is advised to check out his hunch about Laney and the spot in the woods where he believes the cult meets. So, Will Rapp manage to prove his theory?