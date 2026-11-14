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AI does the reconnaissance now. Convergence has to keep up.
By Chuck Randolph, Chief Strategy Officer, 360 Privacy,2 days ago
For years, convergence was something we talked about on conference panels. It’s now how most security organizations operate, or are trying to. In a June 2026 Wakefield Research survey of 300 U.S. security and wealth professionals, commissioned by 360 Privacy, 84% of CISOs and CSOs and 87% of senior security and privacy executives agreed it’s now impossible to separate physical security from cybersecurity. 64% of CISOs and CSOs said their organizations have merged the two functions or are in the middle of it, and another 25% have a merger planned.