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Murder in Galicia Ending Explained: Why Did Aniceto Kill Irene?
By Abhiroop Das,13 days ago
Created by Ramón Campos, Curro Serrano, David Orea Arribas, and Gema R. Neira, Netflix’s ‘Murder in Galicia,’ also known as ‘El crimen de Pazos’ in original Spanish, dramatizes the real-life murder of Isabel Fuentes, who was tragically attacked in her home and later stabbed to death in the hospital. The series reimagines Isabel as Irene Freire and presents a fictionalized account of the aftermath of the initial attack through the eyes of Sergeant Elias Lago, the lead investigator on the case. Though Irene’s husband, Aniceto, claims it was a botched robbery, Elias can’t shrug off the feeling that things might not be as straightforward as they look. This curiosity leads him to suspect Aniceto, but with each new turn in the investigation, the path to the truth gets blurrier and blurrier, until the real culprit shows up once again. SPOILERS AHEAD.