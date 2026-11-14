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Penn State vs. Minnesota: Date, Time, TV Channel and Everything to Know
By PW News Desk,13 days ago
Penn State football is back in the spotlight as the Nittany Lions prepare to host Minnesota, and fans across Pennsylvania are scrambling for the same basic details: when the game kicks off, what channel it’s on, and whether tickets are still available. This guide pulls together everything you need to know about the matchup, from broadcast information to what to expect on the field, with a local look at how State College is gearing up for game day.