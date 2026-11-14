undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BURTON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP TO COVER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, DEPT. REVIEWS, WATER, LIGHT AUDIT
By Josh Blaschke,2 days ago
The Burton City Council will talk through several topics during a special workshop meeting on Tuesday. The workshop will open with discussion on the city’s economic development forecast for the upcoming year, including potential growth opportunities, business development, community investment, infrastructure needs and future economic development priorities. Next, councilmembers...