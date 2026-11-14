undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Governor-Elect Deb Haaland Announces Healthcare Steering Committee
By Carol A. Clark,2 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE – Friday, Governor-elect Deb Haaland announced the members of her Healthcare Steering Committee. The committee will advise Governor-elect Haaland on protecting and expanding Medicaid, advancing universal healthcare, investing in rural hospitals, lowering prescription drug costs, and filling healthcare provider shortages. The Healthcare Steering Committee for the transition is...
6