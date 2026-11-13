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’80s Music Legend to Retire ‘Following a Worsening of His Recently Diagnosed Tinnitus’
By Sa’iyda Shabazz,10 days ago
After over four decades with English pop-rock band Duran Duran, drummer Roger Taylor is officially retiring. The band shared the announcement on their Instagram on Nov. 12. “Roger Taylor is stepping down from the band and retiring from playing the drums, following a worsening of his recently diagnosed tinnitus,” the announcement read.