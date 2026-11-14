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TransPerfect Launches New Bablic Website Translation Platform for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
By MultiLingual Staff,2 days ago
TransPerfect, one of the world’s largest providers of language and AI solutions for global business, has announced the launch of a new version of Bablic, a website translation platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Bablic joined TransPerfect in 2025 as part of the company’s acquisition of Unbabel. Bablic...