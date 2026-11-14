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Morgan State Falls To UMBC In 410 Invitational Opener
13 days ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov.13, 2026)--Graduate guard Mihjae Hayes scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, while freshman guard Dru Carolton came off the bench to score 12 points, but it wasn't enough as Morgan State dropped its opening game of the inaugural 410 Invitational, powered by Under Armour, to host Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC), 85-50 on Friday night at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.