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Big South Announces Seedings for 2026 Volleyball Championships
12 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced the seedings for the 2026 Big South Volleyball Tournament on Saturday morning. High Point University and Winthrop University tied atop the volleyball standings at 12-2 and are the Big South regular-season co-champions for the second consecutive year -- the first such back-to-back occurrence in conference history. High Point earned the No. 1 seed in next week's Big South Volleyball Championship presented by Visit York County due to its season sweep of the Eagles. The top six teams in the final standings qualify for the league's postseason championship, which will be contested Nov. 20-22 at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C.